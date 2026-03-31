5 furniture hacks for decorating a small home

Bristi Dey
Multi-functional furniture
Get furniture which can multitask. Say suppose a foldable bed that gets hidden in the wall after use or a storage ottoman.
Use vertical spaces
Store your utilities in vertical spaces instead of horizontal ones which will save up a lot of space. Instead of bulky cabinets, opt for tall shelves or wall-mounted storage. The goal is to keep as few things on the floor as possible.
Do not overfill the space
Decorating a small space can be tricky sometimes as people tend to overcrowd the space with things and it looks small. Keep it as minimal as you can and let the space breathe.
Light colour designs
Opt for light and neutral colour tones for your space as deep colours tend to make the space cluttery. The less light is blocked, the more visually aesthetic the room will appear and good to look at.
The size matters
Furniture with slim legs, glass tops, or open frames will help create an illusion of space compared to heavy, bulky pieces and will make the room more breathable.