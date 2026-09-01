5 indoor plants that thrive under artificial light

Apurva P
Lucky bamboo
Versatile and resilient, lucky bamboo thrives effortlessly in either soil or water, making it a favorite green accent for homes and offices alike. Featuring sculptural, braided stalks adorned with sparse green shoots, these plants double as living art pieces. Deeply rooted in Feng Shui traditions, they are widely celebrated for inviting prosperity and positive energy
Peace lilly
Peace lilies thrive in shaded outdoor spots, while requiring bright, filtered light when kept indoors. Though some varieties handle varying light better than others, direct sunlight should always be avoided, though they adapt remarkably well to indoor artificial lighting. Beyond their striking, broad dark-green foliage, they periodically produce distinctive, elegant white blooms.
Snake plant
Snake plant stands out as one of the most resilient indoor plants for low-light or artificial environments. Requiring minimal upkeep with watering needed only about once a month, it adapts seamlessly to fluorescent lighting and dim rooms, making it an effortless addition to offices or homes with scarce natural sunlight.
Pothos
Pothos, often called as devil's ivy, is an exceptionally adaptable and resilient houseplant capable of flourishing across a wide spectrum of lighting conditions. Featuring vibrant cascading vines and glossy heart-shaped leaves, its colourful trailing tendrils add effortless visual charm, making it a go-to favourite for hanging baskets and elevated tabletop displays alike.
Spider plant
Renowned for their exceptional air-purifying abilities, spider plants are among the easiest and most versatile houseplants to grow, thriving effortlessly in indirect or artificial light. They earned their quirky name from the tiny offshoots, or "spiderettes," that form alongside delicate white blossoms, dangling like spiders on a web from the parent plant's long, slender green leaves.