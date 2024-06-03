World Bicycle Day: 5 benefits of cycling you must know for a healthier tomorrow

Cycling is an excellent cardiovascular exercise that enhances heart health, strengthens muscles and boosts overall fitness.As an aerobic activity, it effectively engages the heart, blood vessels, and lungs, providing a comprehensive workout.Cycling is an eco-friendly mode of transportation that produces zero emissions, contributing to pollution and combat climate change.It enhances memory power and creative thinking by generating new brain cells responsible for memory and stabilizing both physical and mental functions.Bicycles provide access to areas where cars may not be able to reach, offering greater mobility and freedom to explore.Follow @indulgexpress.com for more such content.Tap Here!