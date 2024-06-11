Four tips to reduce stress in under 10 minutes

Take a moment to focus on your breath. Inhale deeply through your nose for a count of four, hold for seven, and exhale slowly through your mouth for eight.
Stand up and stretch to release built-up tension in your body. Simple stretches like reaching for the sky, touching your toes or doing a gentle neck roll can improve blood flow and alleviate physical stress.
Music has a profound effect on our emotions. Put on your favorite relaxing playlist or song and let the melodies wash over you. Music can lower cortisol levels and boost mood, making it an excellent tool for quick stress relief.
Take a mental vacation by visualizing a place where you feel completely relaxed and happy. It could be a beach, a forest, or even a cosy corner of your home. Close your eyes and imagine yourself there, focusing on the sights, sounds and smells.