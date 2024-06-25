Three habits to keep your brain sharp with age!

As the years roll on, keeping your mind as spry as your spirit can feel like a grand adventure. Imagine your brain as a garden; with a bit of care and the right habits, it can flourish beautifully at any age.
Whether it’s joining a book club, hosting dinner parties, or simply chatting with a neighbour, these connections weave a rich tapestry of mental stimulation, especially when you are ageing.
You can learn a new instrument, unravel the mysteries of a foreign language or engage in strategic games like chess. These adventures challenge your brain, fostering neuroplasticity—the brain’s ability to adapt and grow.
Think of sleep as a serene voyage where your brain sets sail each night to refresh and rejuvenate. Ensure your ship has a smooth sail by creating a restful environment and aiming for 7-9 hours of sleep. Wake up ready to navigate the day with a sharp, clear mind.