Four benefits of aromatherapy you must know

Aromatherapy is a fragrant gateway to enhanced well-being, blending the ancient art of healing with the natural power of scents.
Aromatherapy allows you to craft your mood through carefully chosen scents. Essential oils like lavender, rose and chamomile can lift your spirits, reduce anxiety and create a sense of calm.
Certain essential oils offer respiratory benefits, acting as natural decongestants and anti-inflammatories. Eucalyptus, tea tree, and peppermint oils can clear your airways and support lung health.
Aromatherapy can also boost cognitive function and mental clarity. Oils like rosemary, lemon, and basil are known to improve concentration, memory and focus.
Essential oils can provide natural pain relief, soothing aches and reducing inflammation. Oils such as lavender, frankincense, and ginger can be used in massages or baths to alleviate muscle tension and joint pain.