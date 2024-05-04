5 natural remedies to treat sunburn

Team Indulge

Aloe vera + Soy

This dynamic duo calms irritated skin. Aloe vera’s anti-inflammatory properties soothe, while soy helps reduce redness. Apply a mixture of aloe vera gel and soy lotion for a cool, healing sensation.

Coffee 

Who knew coffee could be sunburn relief? Brew a cup, dilute it with cool water, and soak a cloth in the solution. Apply the chilled cloth to your sunburn.

Turmeric + Gram flour

This traditional Indian remedy combines the power of turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties with gram flour’s gentle exfoliation. Make a paste with these ingredients and apply it to reduce redness and soothe discomfort.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt Plain, unflavoured yogurt works wonders! Apply a thin layer of yogurt and let it sit for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with cool water.

Cool Compress

Simple and effective, a cool compress provides quick relief from sunburn pain. Wrap ice cubes in a clean cloth and gently press it against the sunburn for short intervals.

