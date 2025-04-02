5 nighttime habits for quality sleep

Team Indulge
Sleep and wake up at consistent timings
Your body follows a natural cycle linked to sunrise and sunset, so maintaining a consistent sleep and wake time improves long-term sleep quality.
Avoid screentime
Screen-emitted blue light hampers melatonin production, making it difficult for you to sleep. Make sure you don't see your phone while sleeping. Instead, listen to soft music or maybe read a book.
Don't take caffeine
Limit caffeine intake at least 6–8 hours before bed, as it can disrupt sleep and make it harder to fall and stay asleep.
Make sure your bed is comfortable
Ensure your bed is comfortable for better sleep quality and relaxation
Dim the lights and minimise noise
Create a restful environment by dimming the lights and minimizing noise to promote deep, uninterrupted sleep.