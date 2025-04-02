5 nighttime habits for quality sleep

Team Indulge

Sleep and wake up at consistent timings

Your body follows a natural cycle linked to sunrise and sunset, so maintaining a consistent sleep and wake time improves long-term sleep quality.

Avoid screentime

Screen-emitted blue light hampers melatonin production, making it difficult for you to sleep. Make sure you don't see your phone while sleeping. Instead, listen to soft music or maybe read a book.

Don't take caffeine

Limit caffeine intake at least 6–8 hours before bed, as it can disrupt sleep and make it harder to fall and stay asleep.

Make sure your bed is comfortable

Ensure your bed is comfortable for better sleep quality and relaxation

Dim the lights and minimise noise

Create a restful environment by dimming the lights and minimizing noise to promote deep, uninterrupted sleep.

