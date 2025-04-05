Essential tips for working out in the summer

Team Indulge
Exercising in the summer can be challenging due to the heat, humidity, and risk of dehydration. However, with the right approach, you can stay active while keeping cool and safe. Here are four essential tips to help you work out effectively during the hotter months.
1. Stay Hydrated
Sweating leads to water loss, which can cause dehydration and fatigue. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout. Adding electrolytes can help replenish lost minerals and keep your energy levels stable.
2. Exercise During Cooler Hours
Avoid working out in direct sunlight, especially between 10 AM and 4 PM when temperatures are at their peak. Instead, opt for early morning or late evening sessions when it’s cooler and more comfortable.
3. Wear Breathable Clothing
Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics help keep sweat away from your skin, preventing overheating. Choose light-coloured clothing that reflects heat rather than absorbing it, making your workout more bearable.
4. Modify Your Routine
Instead of intense outdoor workouts, consider lower-impact exercises like swimming, yoga, or indoor strength training. This allows you to stay active while avoiding heat exhaustion.