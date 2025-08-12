5 drinks that can offer your gut a reset

Suchismita Maity
Lemon water
A warm glass of lemon water in the morning can help flush out toxins, stimulate digestion, and keep things moving smoothly.
Kombucha
This fizzy fermented tea is rich in probiotics, which help balance gut bacteria and improve digestion.
Ginger tea
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger tea can soothe bloating, nausea, and digestive discomfort.
Aloe vera juice
A gentle detoxifier that can ease constipation, reduce gut inflammation, and promote better nutrient absorption.
Kefir
Packed with probiotics and beneficial yeast, kefir supports a healthy gut microbiome and boosts immunity.