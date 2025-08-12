5 drinks that can offer your gut a reset

Suchismita Maity

Lemon water
A warm glass of lemon water in the morning can help flush out toxins, stimulate digestion, and keep things moving smoothly.

Pexels

Kombucha
This fizzy fermented tea is rich in probiotics, which help balance gut bacteria and improve digestion.

Pexels

Ginger tea
Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger tea can soothe bloating, nausea, and digestive discomfort.

Pexels

Aloe vera juice
A gentle detoxifier that can ease constipation, reduce gut inflammation, and promote better nutrient absorption.

Pexels

Kefir
Packed with probiotics and beneficial yeast, kefir supports a healthy gut microbiome and boosts immunity.

X