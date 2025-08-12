5 foods that can accelerate ageing

Sugar

If you suffer from acne breakouts often, your diet may contain too much refined sugar, especially white sugar.

When you eat a lot of sugar, some of it sticks to the proteins (like collagen and elastin) that keep your skin firm and elastic. This forms harmful compounds, which make those proteins stiff and hard to repair. As a result, skin ages faster. Instead of white sugar, you can try jaggery powder, honey or good old fruits to curb those cravings!