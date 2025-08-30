Five gut-friendly work lunches which can make a difference

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Miso soup contains a gut-healthy ingredients called miso. It is a fermented paste that may improve digestion and reduce gas and bloating. It also contains tofu and seaweed (often wakame). Other common ingredients include scallions, mushrooms and various vegetables.
The base of the soup is prepared in advance and stored in separate containers. When you’re hungry, simply add the broth and heat it in the microwave.
Chickpea and quinoa salad bowl is vegan and vegetarian-friendly meal, packed with protein and fibre and is delicious too!
It is easy to prepare—all you must do is add the classic hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies, whatever you may have for leftovers in the fridge.
Grilled chicken Greek salad is yummy and protein-rich. It is rich in lean protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins and antioxidants. The combination of fresh vegetables, olive oil and grilled chicken offers health benefits, ranging from promoting heart health to aiding weight management. You can top it with Greek olive oil and a lemon dressing called ladolemomo.
Tuna sandwich has lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins (like B12 and D) and minerals (such as selenium). This lunch recipe offers nutrients to support heart health, boost brain function, and enhance immunity. All you need is tuna, mayo and mix it with your spices of choice within grilled bread slices.
Ramen noodle cup soup is the one for you, if you love spicy ramen. You can top it with some veggies like mushrooms (sauteed separately) and a poached egg for some protein. It is an irresistible delight!