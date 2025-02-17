Beat the workday slump with these six easy desk-stretches

Atreyee Poddar
Neck Stretch - Sit upright, tilt your head towards your right shoulder until you feel a stretch on the left side of your neck. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat on the other side.
Shoulder Rolls - Sit straight, lift your shoulders towards your ears, roll them back, and then down in a circular motion. Repeat five times, then reverse the direction.
Seated Spinal Twist - Sit upright, place your right hand on the back of your chair, twist your upper body to the right, hold for 10 seconds, and repeat on the left side.
Wrist and Finger Stretch - Extend your right arm forward, palm facing up. Use your left hand to gently pull back your fingers. Hold for 10 seconds and switch hands.
Seated Forward Bend - Sit at the edge of your chair, bend forward from your hips, and let your arms hang towards the floor. Hold for 10 seconds and slowly rise back.
Seated Leg Stretch - Extend one leg straight under the desk, flex your foot and hold for 10 seconds. Switch legs.