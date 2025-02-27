9 rules for high energy in your 40s and beyond

Team Indulge
Morning Yoga
Morning yoga is a refreshing practice that awakens the body, boosts flexibility, and sets a positive tone for the day ahead. It promotes mental clarity, reduces stress, and enhances overall well-being.
Healthy cooking
Focus on using fresh, whole ingredients to create balanced meals that nourish the body and support long-term wellness.
Outdoor exercise
Engage in physical activities like walking, jogging, or cycling in natural environments to boost both physical health and mental well-being.
Social connection
By building and maintaining meaningful relationships with others, you can foster emotional support, and enhance overall well-being.
Mindfulness
Be fully present and engage in the moment, cultivate awareness and non-judgmental acceptance of thoughts and feelings.
Strength training
Improve muscle strength and endurance by using resistance, such as weights or bodyweight.
Restful sleep
Restful sleep is essential for overall health, promoting recovery, mental clarity, and energy for the day ahead.
Mindful drinking
Be aware of your alcohol consumption, by savouring each sip, and making intentional choices to support your well-being.
Wellness and self-care
Wellness and self-care is essential to nurture both physical and mental health, and promote balance, relaxation, and overall well-being.