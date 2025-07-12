Five veggies with more Vitamin C than oranges

Suchismita Maity

Red bell peppers
Packed with 190mg of Vitamin C per 100g, they contain over twice as much as an orange!

Kale

This leafy green superfood delivers about 120mg of Vitamin C per 100g and lots of fiber too!

Broccoli
Steamed or raw, broccoli offers around 89mg of Vitamin C per 100g and fights inflammation.

Brussels sprouts
Love them or hate them, they contain 85mg per 100g and support immunity and skin health.

Green chili peppers
Surprisingly rich up to 240mg per 100g! Add some heat and health to your meals.

Combine these veggies in salads, stir-fries, or smoothies to supercharge your Vitamin C intake!

