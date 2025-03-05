Screen fatigue is real! Here are 5 ways to reduce it

Dharitri Ganguly
Follow the 20-20-20 rule
Take a break every 20 minutes if you are working on your laptop or desktop. During the break, focus your eyes on something that’s about 20 feet away for 20 seconds, to relax your sore eye muscles a bit.
Change your desk setup
Some people find that using a larger computer monitor helps reduce eye fatigue. You can also increase the font size on your laptop, monitor or smartphone screen. If you don't have that option, definitely switch the reading mode on and increase the font sizes.
Soothing your eye muscles
When you are off work, may be on your way back or before going to sleep, make sure to do a few easy eye exercises to stretch those tired muscles. Close your eyes and try to rotate your eyeballs slowly, 5 times clockwise, 5 times anti-clockwise, focus on something near for 20 seconds, and something far for 20 second, blink 10-15 times continuously, close your eyes for 10-15 seconds and you are done.
Extracurricular optics
After stepping away from computers at work, many people find themselves reading or scrolling on smartphone screens. Anyone streaming shows should do so on a television, instead of a tablet or mobiles, to help relieve eye strain. Also, if possible, spend at least twenty minutes outdoor.
A sound sleep
To give your eyes and brain the rest they need, doctors recommend turning off screens one to two hours before going to sleep. Set devices to “dark mode” in the evening to reduce the impact of bright light. If you’re used to streaming videos at night, try listening to an audiobook or podcast instead.