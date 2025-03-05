Screen fatigue is real! Here are 5 ways to reduce it

Soothing your eye muscles

When you are off work, may be on your way back or before going to sleep, make sure to do a few easy eye exercises to stretch those tired muscles. Close your eyes and try to rotate your eyeballs slowly, 5 times clockwise, 5 times anti-clockwise, focus on something near for 20 seconds, and something far for 20 second, blink 10-15 times continuously, close your eyes for 10-15 seconds and you are done.