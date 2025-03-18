Five herbal teas that will help you detox after the festive binge

Team Indulge
Lemon ginger tea
Simply steep fresh ginger slices in hot water, squeeze in some lemon juice, and enjoy a warm, soothing cup. For added benefits, drizzle a bit of honey for a natural sweetness and an extra immunity boost.
Green tea
Green tea is one of the best natural detox drinks, packed with antioxidants and metabolism-boosting properties. It helps flush out toxins, aids digestion, and promotes overall well-being.
Turmeric tea
Packed with curcumin, turmeric tea has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps detoxify the liver, boost immunity, and improve digestion. Adding black pepper enhances curcumin absorption for better benefits.
Tulsi tea
Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is a powerhouse of antioxidants and adaptogenic properties that help the body combat stress, flush out toxins, and boost overall health. Tulsi tea is an excellent choice for detoxification as it supports liver function, enhances digestion, and purifies the blood.
Fennel tea
A natural detoxifier, fennel tea aids digestion, reduces bloating, and helps in flushing out toxins.