5 simple tips to make your regular meals healthy

Team Indulge
Add more greens
Incorporate more greens into your meals by including seasonal vegetables and fresh salads. Make your plate vibrant and exciting with a mix of colours, textures, and flavours. Experiment with different dressings, herbs, and cooking styles to keep things interesting while boosting nutrition.
Bake or roast more food
Go for healthier cooking methods like baking, poaching, stewing, or slow cooking instead of frying or grilling. These alternatives retain nutrients and enhance flavours, making your meals both wholesome and delicious.
Include protein
Whatever you eat, ensure your plate is rich in protein. While carbs and fibre are essential, prioritising protein is key to a balanced diet. Be mindful of your intake and include ample protein in every meal.
Don’t skip fruits
Seasonal fruits are very important. Enjoy them with your breakfast or as a snack throughout the day. Packed with essential nutrients, they are a must for a healthy diet.
Mindful eating
Practice mindful eating — perhaps the most important habit of all. Avoid distractions, put away gadgets, and fully focus on your meals. Savour every bite and enjoy the experience.