4 signs you’re an overthinker

Udisha
Overthinking often leads to indecisiveness due to a lot of second-guessing and over analysis of every situation. If you are struggling to make decisions because you do not know which option is right for you, you are an overthinker.
Overthinking can make it difficult for you to live and enjoy the present. Overthinkers tend to rethink the past and panic about the future, while never really focussing on present experiences.
Negative thought are an overthinker's forever companion. If you constantly thinking in a negative light and dwelling on the most insignificant things, you are definitely overthinking.
Overthinking causes a lot of stress and fatigue. If you are a overthinker, you will probably have a mental burnout and physical manifestations such as nausea and headaches.