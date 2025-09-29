6 things to know before you get nail extensions

Bristi Dey

Decide on options

Choose between acrylic, gel, polygel, or dip powder. Each has a different feel, durability, and maintenance level. Also, what works best for you is one of the crucial things to decide upon

Lifestyle matters

If you have a job that demands you to type the whole day, then long nails might be an issue. Choose a length and shape that suits your routine

Time commitment

Never book your nail extension appointment in a rush; those gorgeous, intricate designs aren’t whipped up in 20 minutes! Give it a solid 1.5 to 2 hours of glam time.

Natural nails will be affected

Beware, extensions may weaken the natural nails to a greater extent, and it might not look good when you remove them. Giving them a break every few months can help regain those protein in your nails.

Nail Tech skill matters

A skilled technician uses proper technique and quality products. Ask about hygiene, experience, and see photos of past work.

Remove with care

Removing the extensions will need extra care. Never rip them off! Proper removal, usually soaking in acetone, is key to keeping your natural nails healthy and voila you're good to go!