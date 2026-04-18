Off sugar yet craving for a summer drink? Here are five Indian coolers you need to try

Prattusa
A summer favourite in Karnataka is the simple and traditional ragi ambli. It is made by cooking a mixture of ragi flour to make a thin paste, which is subsequently stirred with buttermilk after cooling down. It is flavored using curry leaves along with pieces of onion and green chilies and can be considered as a natural probiotic because ragi is a low glucose food source.
In India, perhaps the ideal drink to energise oneself all day long is sattu sharbat. This tasty drink is made of roasted gram flour in its savory form and includes cold water, roasted cumin powder and black salt. The drink is an excellent source of protein and fibre, which leaves your stomach feeling cool and contented.
The buransh tea, prepared from the flowers of Rhododendron, is a fascinating beverage in the highlands of northeast India. Although some contemporary preparations employ syrup, the original preparation process includes soaking petals to produce a slightly sour beverage with a deep red colour. It can be served chilled with a dash of lemon.
The west of India, especially the Konkan region, depends on sol kadhi. This pinkish-coloured beverage consists of kokum and coconut milk mixed together. Seasoned with garlic and chilly, sol kadhi acts as a natural antacid and thus is ideal after meals during humid weather conditions.
Bel (wood apple) is an important ingredient during the summer season, especially in Central India. Once the fruit ripens, its pulp is removed, mixed with water, and combined with roasted spices. While most people use sugar, the ripened bel can be sweet on its own, resulting in a thick and fibrous juice that keeps the intestines healthy and avoids heatstroke.