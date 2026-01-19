5 foods that are natural sleep aids and can help with insomnia

ANOUSHKA NAG
Walnuts are the ideal nighttime snack due to their abundance of nutrients that promote sleep. Your body needs tryptophan, an amino acid, to make melatonin and serotonin, two chemicals that help you relax and sleep better.
Milk is a traditional nighttime staple because it contains magnesium and tryptophan, both of which aid in relaxation. Additionally, its protein and carbs will help keep blood sugar levels stable throughout the night.
Magnesium, calcium, and potassium, which are abundant in spinach, assist in muscular relaxation and enhance the quality of sleep. Vitamins A, C, and K, along with iron, are found in spinach, which also supports healthy skin, immune function, and the generation of red blood cells.
Kiwi fruit’s naturally occurring serotonin makes it an incredible sleep aid. Eating two kiwis an hour before bed can enhance sleep onset, duration, and efficiency, according to studies.
Chamomile tea is another staple in everyone's nighttime routine and is frequently suggested as an easy method to unwind before bed, and for good reason. Apigenin, an antioxidant found in chamomile, has been demonstrated to increase drowsiness and improve the quality of sleep.