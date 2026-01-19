5 healthy red foods and their benefits

ANOUSHKA NAG
Lycopene, the phyto-nutrient that gives tomatoes their red hue, protects the body against heart problems. Additionally, tomatoes are high in potassium and vitamin C, which support improved skin health and immunity.
Strawberries are rich in soluble fibres and heart-healthy phytochemicals. They include minerals and vitamins that improve a person's general health, such as magnesium, manganese, potassium, folate, and vitamin C.
Apples are known to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease and cardiovascular diseases. Apple's potent antioxidant flavonoid compounds, including epicatechin, quercetin, kaempferol, and epigallocatechin, help prevent the oxidation of harmful cholesterol. Additionally, these substances help reduce inflammation.
Pomegranate’s potent polyphenols, such as anthocyanins and tannins, lower blood pressure and lessen the accumulation of plaque in arteries. Pomegranate juice naturally has a higher antioxidant capacity than other antioxidant-rich drinks like blueberry or cranberry juice, according to studies.
Antioxidants and vital minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, nitrates, and are abundant in beets. These decrease blood pressure, increase athletic endurance, and promote blood flow throughout the body.