Five ‘cooling’ foods that actually heat you up

Ginger is commonly used to add zest to cold beverages, but it has gingerol, which is a potent thermogenic stimulant to the body’s natural metabolism. This stimulates the circulation of blood and makes the digestive system process faster, both of which cause the body to emit its natural heat, thus counteracting the coldness of the drink, especially during the summer.
Ice cream delivers an instant and icy shock to the taste buds that is incredibly cooling in the short term, but its high fat and protein levels place the body in overtime. This is because dairy fats are difficult to digest and therefore create a ‘digestive fire’ that is needed to process the ice cream; however, it is actually hotter than the ice cream itself.
Mangoes are the quintessential summer fruit for their bright, tropical taste and juicy texture, but they are also chock-full of high concentrations of natural fructose. The body’s metabolic processes require a tremendous amount of energy to break down complex sugars, and nutritionists refer to this ‘heaty’ effect of mangoes as a result of the body’s internal system consuming fuel to burn off the high density of calories.
Raw root vegetables like beets and carrots are commonly used in light summer salads because of their light and crunchy texture. However, it is surprising to know that the dense fibres of root vegetables are difficult to digest. The mechanical and chemical work required for the breakdown of tough plant cells in root vegetables keeps your digestive system running ‘hot’ for a longer period of time.
Watermelon is composed of over 90 percent water and is commonly regarded as the ultimate hydrating snack, but its glycaemic index is so high that it causes sugar to enter the bloodstream at an alarming rate. This sudden surge of energy causes metabolism to go into overdrive to process this sudden rush of glucose, resulting in a slight increase in body temperature despite its watery composition.