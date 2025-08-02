Six must-try solo date ideas for everyone

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
This one is the easiest to start with. Once you finish work, take some time to decompress. Turn on the dim lights, switch off your phone and devices and pour yourself a glass of wine and have some cheese on the side. Sometimes, its hard to stay with ourselves and our thoughts but its okay! Try people-watching from your balcony and enjoy being present.
Go out with a book and iPod at a local coffee shop. Your view may not be this exquisite, but the vibes surely can be!
This solo date may need some planning. If you love music, you need to take some initiative to book a ticket to a concert and go alone. Be ready to sing your lungs out and meet some people and dance. This is therapy, we promise!
If work has been stressing you out lately, go for some movement on your solo date. Try yoga, a light workout class or even something that may seem intense, like boxing.
Punch that anger out and feel the endorphin release later. You can enjoy a protein-packed brunch later. You need anyone to plan this date.
If art and creativity is your vibe, see if there are any new exhibits at the local museum. You can also visit one at the far end of the city, if you haven't been there already.
If you enjoy spending time with people, try going for a walk or a picnic at your local botanical garden or hike if you know of nearby terrains. You need to plan ahead for this, to keep your safety gear and food items ready. Get ready to make some friends on the way, but most importantly, keep yourself safe.