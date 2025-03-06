A-Z of dating terms that you need to know in 2025!

Dharitri Ganguly
Affordating (Verb): Going on affordable dates
Beige Flag (Noun): 1. Unoriginal or dull dating app prompt responses, photos and/or conversation starters; 2. A partner's unique quirks and innocuous habits
Cuffing Season (Noun): The time of year when people are more likely to seek a relationship, typically during the colder months
DINK (Acronym): Dual income no kids
Enmeshment (Noun): A relationship in which the partners and their lives have become so intertwined, boundaries are ignored or blurred
Fexting (Verb): To fight with a partner over text message, reportedly coined by former first lady Dr Jill Biden
Groundhogging (Verb): When someone repeatedly pursues relationships with the same type of person but expects different results
Hardballing (Verb): When a dater shares their expectations before a first date
Ick (Noun): An immediate "turn off" toward someone, often for something superficial
Kittenfishing (Verb): When someone misrepresents themselves on dating apps with smaller lies than the more overt catfishing
Love Bombing (Verb): The unhealthy and potentially abusive behaviour of showering excessive flattery and/or gifts for the purpose of manipulation
Micro-mance (Noun): Small romantic gestures, coined by Bumble
Orbiting (Verb): When an ex stops communicating IRL, but continues interacting on social
Pocketing (Verb): A verbal or nonverbal refusal to introduce a partner to family and friends or share photos on social media
Roommate Syndrome (Noun): When a romantic relationship begins to feel platonic once a couple moves in together
Soft Launch (Noun): The subtle reveal that you're in a relationship by sharing slightly obscured photos of your partner on social media
Twin Flame (Noun): 1. An intense soul connection, not necessarily romantic in nature, based on the concept of one soul being split into two bodies; 2. A type of soul tie
Yap-Trapping (Verb): When a dater only talks about themselves on a date and doesn't try to get to know the other person, coined by Plenty of Fish
Zombieing (Verb): When a dater "ghosts" someone and then reaches out again, often without acknowledging that they "ghosted"