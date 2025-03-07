Did you know? The first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal was a woman

Team Indulge
Karnam Malleswari was born on June 1, 1975, to a Telugu Brahmin family in Srikakulam.
In 1994, she was honoured with the Arjuna Award for her contributions to sports.
In 1999, she received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the highest sporting honour in India, she was also awarded the Padma Shri in the same year.
She became the first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic bronze by lifting 240 kg at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
She serves as the Chief General Manager (General Administration) at the Food Corporation of India.
Malleswari had already won two world weightlifting championships and earned 29 international medals, including 11 golds.