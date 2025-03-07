Did you know? The first Indian woman cricketer to score a century in a Test match is now a cricket writer and banker

Team Indulge
Shantha Rangaswamy was born on January 1, 1954 to CV Rangaswamy and Rajalakshmi.
In November 1976, under Shantha’s captaincy, India secured its first-ever Test victory against the West Indies.
Rangaswamy received the Arjuna Award in 1976.
On January 8 1977, she became the first woman cricketer to score a century in a Test Match with 108 runs against New Zealand.
In October 2019, she became the first female Indian cricketer to join the Indian Cricketers' Association and the BCCI Apex Council.
She is now a cricket writer and serves as a General Manager at Canara Bank's Bangalore region.