Did you know? India’s first female producer was also its first Miss India!

Atreyee Poddar
Esther Victoria Abraham, known as Pramila, was a groundbreaking figure in Indian cinema. She stands out as the first woman film producer in India, and also was a successful actress and the first Miss India. She was a very bold and forward thinking woman of her time.
Pramila, was a successful actress and beauty queen. She won the first Miss India pageant in 1947. She was 31 at the time and pregnant with her 5th child.
She co-founded her own production house, ‘Pramila Pictures’, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit in a male-dominated industry.
Her films often tackled social issues and challenged conventional norms of the time, showcasing her progressive mindset.
Her daughter, Naqi Jahan, also became a prominent actress, continuing the family's connection to Indian cinema.
She belonged to a Baghdadi-Jewish family and was married to a naval officer.