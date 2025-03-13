How to celebrate a safe Holi 2025 with your pets?

Dharitri Ganguly
Instead of colours, pamper your pets with their favorite treats and extra playtime. This is a great way to include them in the festivities without putting them at risk.
Consider making or buying yummy pet-safe treats, maybe a dairy-free ice cream, a chicken and carrot cake or a homemade, pet-friendly biryani would be a great choice.
If they enjoy listening to music or watch videos on YouTube, play those for them on television.
Play with you dog phoolon wala holi. Use pet-safe flowers like rose, sunflowers, gerbera daisies, orchids, pansies, petunias and zinnias.
And finally, the best and our favourite thing to do is to snuggle and have a long sleep!