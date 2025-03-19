10 things that you need to know about NASA astronaut Sunita Williams

She then supported a long-duration mission as Flight Engineer for Expedition 32 and International Space Station Commander for Expedition 33. She, along with Butch Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024 for its first crewed flight, arriving at the space station on June 6. Following the agency’s decision to return Starliner un-crewed, the duo became Expedition 71/72 crewmembers.