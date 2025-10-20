Louvre heist: A look at the imperial jewellery that was stolen

Ujjainee Roy
Emerald necklace of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon I’s second wife
Napoleon gave the diadem to his second wife, the Empress Marie Louise, on the occasion of their marriage. Originally the diadem, commissioned in 1810, was set with Colombian emeralds
Emerald earrings worn by Empress Marie-Louise
The Marie Louise Diadem was displayed in the Louvre Museum in Paris along with the necklace, earrings, and comb, as part of a special exhibition.
Crown worn by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III
The crown of Empress Eugenie was discovered outside the museum. The thieves apparently dropped the piece, made of gold, emerald and diamonds, as they made their getaway
Brooch of Empress Eugenie
A resplendant Diamond Bow Brooches with two large diamond tassels and five diamond fringes, all set with 2438 diamonds and 196 roses was also stolen
Crown worn by Queen Marie-Amelie, queen of France 1830-1848, and Queen Hortense
The sapphire crown worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense was stolen
Sapphire necklace worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense
An ornate necklace set with sapphires worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense was also stolen
A reliquary brooch
A reliquary brooch holds a sacred relic, a symbol of Empress Eugénie’s Catholic faith. Comprised of 94 diamonds, the brooch includes the 17th and 18th Mazarin diamonds and was crafted by Paul-Alfred Bapst in 1855 specially for her