What's the viral anxiety bag's story?

Bristi Dey
What is an Anxiety Bag?
Gen Zs are considered the most anxious generation but creativity always rules their land. So, they invented this new idea of Anxiety Bag. It is basically all the emergency portable items stuffed in a bag to help someone cope with panic attacks, overstimulation, or everyday stress.
Why is it trending?
The quirky and quick outcome of this portable calm kit has resulted in making this a trend these days. Panic attacks have become more common than ever so these hacks help, even if it is for a tiny bit of time.
How to make one?
Anxiety Bags are often made with the help of a person's therapists and are customized in nature. The content of it is decided based on individual issues and what works best for calming those nerves. First identify your issues and then go about with the solution. Overall, select certain items and just put it in a bag and carry it like an emergency pouch.
What to carry in the bag?
It totally depends on the person and varies based on individuals. However, common contents include mints or gum, a cold pack, sour candy, a fidget toy, a simple notebook, essential oils, and sometimes even a small plush toy.
To conclude, first try to pinpoint on your triggers and choose the tools accordingly, pack a proper anxiety bag, use it when you feel anxious, and finally with each passing day try to stop relying on the elements by deducting the objects from the bag.