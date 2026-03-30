4 clever moves to make when stock market crashes

Bristi Dey
Buy quality stocks
When the market crashes think of it as a sale for quality stocks from big companies. Buy as much amount of stocks you can and hold it for the future sell off.
Don't panic sell
Crashes in the stock market often trigger panic sell which might be the worst decision you can make. Wait it out for a while as historically speaking, markets recover often faster than you can think
Invest more on long-term stocks
First of all if you're invested in long-term stocks and the market crashes, there's nothing for you to worry about. Now during the crash try to buy more long-term stocks which will last for over 10-25 years and yield more profit because of the indirect impact of deflation and high-profit margins
Diversify your portfolio
This is the correct time to diversify your assets. Use the crash to rebalance by spreading your portfolio across sectors, gold, bonds, or global funds.