Not Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rs. 4.75 crore alimony; here are the most expensive divorces in sports history

Ujjainee Roy
Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy (Settlement: $168 Million / 1,454.8 crore)
Michael Jordan’s finances took a downturn after he divorced his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy. The couple, who had been married for 17 years, parted ways in 2006, with Vanoy receiving a settlement of approximately $168 million.
Greg Norman & Laura Andrassy (Settlement: $104 million/ ₹900 crore)
Golfer Greg Norman reached a $104 million settlement with his ex-wife Laura Andrassy as part of their divorce. Court documents indicate that the golfer relinquished various assets, including a beachfront home, a property in Palm Beach, and jewellery valued at $500,000.
Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren (Settlement: $100 million/ ₹860 crore)
Their 2010 divorce resulted from a number of extramarital affairs that Woods had with multiple women. Woods was required to pay a substantial settlement of $100 million and faced a significant loss of several sponsorship deals.
Andre Agassi & Brooke Shields (Settlement: $130 million/ ₹1,124 crore)
Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields tied the knot on April 19, 1997, but divorced after two years. The divorce was finalized in 1999, with Shields receiving $6.5 million, while the overall cost reached $130 million in assets.
Mike Tyson & Robin Givens (Settlement: $11 million/ ₹1.10 crore)
Robin Givens filed for divorce from boxer Mike Tyson after eight months, citing spousal abuse as the main reason. The divorce proceedings were finalized in February 1989, resulting in an $11 million settlement.
Lance Armstrong & Kristin Richards (Settlement: $14 million / ₹1.4 crore)
A year after winning his first Tour de France, Lance Armstrong married Kristin Richard in 1998. The couple had three children but chose to part ways in 2003, with Kristin receiving a $14 million settlement.