5 scenic Indian road trip ideas for the Spring season

Atreyee Poddar
Delhi to Ranikhet – The Himalayan Getaway
Route: Delhi – Moradabad – Nainital – Ranikhet
This Uttarakhand road trip is a scenic escape from city life. Spring paints the forests with vibrant wildflowers, and the crisp mountain air makes the drive even more refreshing. Stop by Bhimtal or Almora for stunning views and local Kumaoni cuisine.
Jaipur to Mount Abu – Rajasthan’s Green Escape
Route: Jaipur – Ajmer – Udaipur – Mount Abu
A drive through Rajasthan in spring is a treat, as the Aravalli hills turn greener and lakes glisten under the clear sky. The journey to Mount Abu, Rajasthan’s only hill station, offers a mix of desert landscapes and lush forests, providing a striking contrast.
Manali to Spiti Valley – Himalayan Adventure
Route: Manali – Rohtang Pass – Kunzum Pass – Kaza
Spring melts away the snow, revealing stunning landscapes as you traverse the high-altitude roads of Himachal Pradesh. The drive from Manali to Spiti Valley takes you through apple orchards, snow-capped peaks, and monasteries perched on rugged cliffs.
Chennai to Munnar – Tea Gardens & Waterfalls
Route: Chennai – Coimbatore – Munnar
Spring is the best time to explore Kerala’s tea country. The drive through the Western Ghats is filled with misty valleys, cascading waterfalls, and endless tea plantations, creating a dreamlike atmosphere.
Dehradun to Mussoorie – The Queen of Hills Beckons
Route: Dehradun – Mussoorie – Landour
A short but incredibly scenic drive, this route comes alive in spring with blooming rhododendrons and pine-covered hills. The misty roads leading to Landour offer an old-world charm, making it a perfect weekend getaway.