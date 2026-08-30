Stylish ways to showcase your travels in your home

Apurva P
Add a world map
Transform a living room wall into a striking travel-themed statement piece by installing a sizable world map. You can choose between hiring a professional interior designer for a custom-tailored installation or taking the DIY route with geographic wallpaper or a decorative wall map. You may personalise the display by sticking pushpins into past vacation spots and pinning actual trip photographs directly next to the corresponding destinations.
Create a photo gallery
Curate a striking photo gallery wall by displaying your favourite travel memories in frames of varying sizes above a living room couch or along a staircase. Elevate the display beyond standard prints by collaging photographs with collected ephemera like vintage postcards, airline boarding passes, and old maps to turn cherished moments into a massive, bespoke art piece.
Decorate with mementos
Travel gifts are the ideal home accents.Along the way, you might have picked up a few souvenirs that make your trip more enjoyable. You can either build a dedicated shelf to house your entire collection of souvenirs and keepsakes from other countries or put those objects on show in different parts of your house.
Use travel quote/phrases
These sayings, whether they are engraved on wooden signs, painted on a canvas, or put on a wall sticker, inspire people every day and speak to the free spirit of a travel enthusiast. Additionally, hang old travel posters of famous locations on your walls. Postcard pictures of the uncharted territories can also be framed.