Emirates redefines luxury travel: 4K displays, built-in neck pillows & Bvlgari kits

Srushti Kulkarni
Emirates is entering a transformative era of aviation, elevating global travel through an ambitious fleet modernisation programme. Designed to redefine passenger comfort and luxury, these next-generation flights promise an impeccably seamless journey across every cabin class.
Emirates' new Bvlgari amenity kits feature exclusive Bvlgari fragrances (Le Gemme in First Class; Man Rain Essence and Omnia Crystalline in Business) alongside hydrating face/body emulsions, lip balm, dental items, deodorant, foldaway brushes and keepsake mirrors.
The airline's bespoke U-Dream headrest features foldable side wings and multi-directional adjustments to cradle the head securely. This game-changer eliminates the need for bulky travel pillows, delivering unprecedented ergonomic neck support and restorative sleep in Economy class.
Soon, Emirates is retrofitting its A380 and Boeing 777 fleets with 4K OLED screens. First and business class passengers will enjoy 3D Spatial Audio, 67W USB-C fast charging and wireless charging pads built directly into cocktail tables.