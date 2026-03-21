5 flight rewards you didn’t know you could claim on every flight

Bristi Dey
Payment via card
Paying via any card can have several benefits. Credit cards usually have tie up with several airlines and that helps with the discounts. Also a specific amount of points in the cards can result in free flights as well. So, choosing the right card is crucial.
Access-based privileges
Most debit and credit cards are known for their lounge access. Other privileges like check-in privilege, and extra baggage allowance can now be accessed with proper partnerships and using the right card.
Insurances
Several tickets involve inbuilt insurance-based covers, including delays, cancellations, and baggage loss, especially when booked through certain financial partners.
Pay points
Book flight tickets with points and this might be the most beneficial one for all the travellers. Users can spend all their points at once without having to worry about issues like blackout dates or seat unavailability. This is the best passive to active reward!
Partnership rewards
Fly with partner airlines within an alliance or specific partner networks and get all the collaborative benefits. From hotels to taxis, to in-flight purchases, several travel ecosystems, you can earn rewards across categories, and transform it into a multi-dimensional rewards experience.