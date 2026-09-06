Top autumn destinations to experience golden fall foliage

Srushti Kulkarni
Kashmir Valley
Kashmir turns into a golden-red paradise locally known as Harud. The iconic fiery-orange Chinar trees blanket Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh and the roads in Pahalgam. Stay in a houseboat in Srinagar or take a Shikara ride wrapped in a warm shawl while watching Chinar leaves fall onto the water.
Sangla & Spiti Valleys
Poplars and willow trees along the Baspa River turn brilliant shades of yellow and orange against stark, snow-capped peaks. Road-tripping through Kinnaur and Sangla Valley before the winter mountain passes close in Himachal Pradesh is a must.
Bhutan (Bumthang & Paro)
Trek or drive through the Paro and Punakha valleys, where golden fields align with colorful autumn festivals (Tshechus). Golden rice terraces and brilliant yellow poplar trees set against traditional, centuries-old dzongs under clear mountain skies are a treat to witness.
Japan (Kyoto & Tokyo)
The world-famous fiery-red Japanese maples (momiji) and bright yellow ginkgo trees frame historic wooden temples, shrines and urban parks. Strolling through illuminated temple gardens at night in Kyoto or walking down Tokyo's famous Meiji Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Avenue.
South Korea (Seoul & Seoraksan)
Experience dense crimson maple foliage blankets mountain hiking trails, while city streets transform into vibrant gold corridors lined with ginkgo trees. Take a day hike through Seoraksan National Park or walk through the grounds of Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul under the fall canopy.