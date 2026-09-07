Inside Singapore’s viral Pop Mart Cafe: 3D doll desserts you can actually eat

Srushti Kulkarni
Pop Mart's Pop Bakery at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore is its first international bakery concept, transforming its iconic collectible vinyl figures into intricate, 3D edible pastries and desserts.
Unlike typical character cafes that use flat icing transfers or plastic toppers, these pastries are fully sculpted 3D figures crafted in collaboration with Resorts World Sentosa’s pastry team.
Highlights include the Labubu David Art Cake, Molly Double Cheesecake, black sesame Labubu popsicles and Pucky Xiao Long Bao served in a dim sum basket made with soy milk panna cotta.
Dishes like the Twinkle Twinkle Tangy Coconut Mousse and Merlion-inspired ice cream offer regional flavour profiles like coconut and mango. Level 1 houses the flagship Pop Mart retail store for blind-box collectibles, while Level 2 features a 40-seat dine-in cafe and takeaway dessert counter.