Looking back at 6 most expensive weddings amid the Jeff Bezos nuptials rumours

Ujjainee Roy
Anant and Radhika Ambani (USD 1 billion)
Besides a star-studded wedding in Mumbai, the pre-wedding festivities included a USD 900 million Mediterranean cruise for 1200+ guests. Besides Rihanna and Justin Bieber, Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, The Backstreet Boys, and Katy Perry also performed.
Said Gutseriev and Khadija Uzhakhovs (USD 1 billion)
In 2016, Said Gutseriev, the son of an oil billionaire, married 20-year-old student Khadija Uzhakhova in Moscow. The bride's Haute Couture gown by Elie Saab was likely priced around USD 1 million and the wedding featured JLo, Sting and Enrique.
Sheikha Hind Bint bin Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (USD 137 million)
In 1979, Emirati royal Bin Rashid, wed his first cousin, Princess Sheikha and the celebration incurred an astonishing cost of $45 million and spanned an entire week, accompanied by a five-day national holiday.
Chandni Toor to Seemanto Roy and Richa Roy to Sushanto Roy (USD 123 million)
In 2004, an incredible amount was spent on a dual wedding held in Lucknow’s Sahara India township, attended by 11,000 guests. The six-day celebration was nothing short of extravagant, with gold napkins greeting guests at the entrance, a convoy of 200 Mercedes cars and 27 company jets
Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles (USD 115 million)
Held at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, this British royal wedding captured the attention of 750 million viewers globally. The grand event saw 3,500 guests in attendance with $600,000 allocated specifically for security measures.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal (USD 100 million)
The 2018 wedding saw performances by Beyonce and John Legend Isha wore a 16-panel lehenga-choli by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that came with a price tag of USD 12 million.
Amit Bhatia and Vanisha Mittal's Wedding (USD 55 million)
In 2004, Vanshika, the daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, married Bhatia, a banker from London. The couple transformed the Palace of Versailles into their wedding venue to cater to their 1,000 guests.