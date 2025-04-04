Looking back at 6 most expensive weddings amid the Jeff Bezos nuptials rumours

Chandni Toor to Seemanto Roy and Richa Roy to Sushanto Roy (USD 123 million)

In 2004, an incredible amount was spent on a dual wedding held in Lucknow’s Sahara India township, attended by 11,000 guests. The six-day celebration was nothing short of extravagant, with gold napkins greeting guests at the entrance, a convoy of 200 Mercedes cars and 27 company jets