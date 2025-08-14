Independence Day 2025: 5 female freedom fighters you should know about

Suchismita Maity
Rani Lakshmibai
Known as the fearless Rani of Jhansi, she led her army into battle during the Revolt of 1857, refusing to bow to British rule. Her unmatched bravery and her legendary words, “Main apni Jhansi nahi doongi!”, continue to inspire generations.
Sarojini Naidu
Sarojini Naidu, fondly remembered as the Nightingale of India, was not just a gifted poet but also a powerful orator and political leader. She rallied women to join the fight for independence and became the first woman to lead the Indian National Congress.
Kasturba Gandhi
While often remembered as the wife of Mahatma Gandhi, Kasturba Gandhi was a leader in her own right. She participated in civil disobedience movements, led protests, and inspired countless women to step forward in the freedom struggle.
Begum Hazrat Mahal
During the Revolt of 1857, Begum Hazrat Mahal emerged as a formidable leader, fighting fiercely against the British annexation of Awadh. She never surrendered, becoming a lasting symbol of strength and defiance.
Aruna Asaf Ali
Aruna Asaf Ali, known as the Grand Old Lady of the Independence Movement, made history when she hoisted the Indian National Congress flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan during the Quit India Movement in 1942, inspiring countless others to join the cause.