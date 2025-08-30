Is your workplace toxic? Four habits that can help you lower stress at work

Suchismita Maity
Recognise the signs
Toxic workplaces drain your energy, blur work-life balance, and make you feel undervalued. Awareness is the first step.
Set boundaries
Don’t feel guilty about saying no. Protect your time, energy, and mental health by clearly defining work vs. personal hours.
Prioritise and organise
Tackle important tasks first, avoid multitasking overload and use simple tools (like lists or planners) to stay focused.
Build micro-support systems
Find colleagues you can trust, share experiences, and lean on each other. It can make the environment feel less isolating.
Mind body reset
Practice deep breathing, take short walks, or do quick stretches between tasks. These micro-breaks lower stress hormones instantly.