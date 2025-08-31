5 signs Durga Pujo is just around the corner

Suchismita Maity
The air smells of shiuli flowers
The streets suddenly fill with the sweet fragrance of shiuli, reminding you that pujo mornings are coming.
Tailors working overtime
Every tailor shop has a long queue and everyone’s rushing to get their Pujo outfits stitched and altered on time.
The markets start buzzing
Hatibagan, Gariahat, and New Market overflow with sarees, kurtas, and that perfect pair of festive shoes.
The pandal frameworks rise
Bamboo skeletons pop up overnight in every corner to transform into breathtaking pandals.
Autos and taxis blare pujo songs
From “Bajlo Tomar Alor Benu” to retro Bengali hits these public transport starts playing the season’s festive anthems.