5 bizarre Christmas traditions from around the world

Venezuela’s roller skates

In Caracas, Christmas comes with a spin, literally! Streets are closed for traffic overnight, and locals wear festive outfits to skate their way to church. Along the route, the air is filled with the aroma of hot chocolate, coffee, and holiday treats. Kids often get roller skates, rollerblades, or skateboards as gifts to join in the fun. And the reason is none other than just to have a splash of fun and feel the festivity in the air