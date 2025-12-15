5 bizarre Christmas traditions from around the world

Bristi Dey
Japan's finger-licking good chicken
Christmas in Japan is proof that brilliant marketing can reshape a tradition. Back in December 1974, KFC launched a festive promotion, and ever since, fried chicken has become a Christmas staple. Today, the outlets in Japan are swamped every December, with pre-orders booked well in advance.
Venezuela’s roller skates
In Caracas, Christmas comes with a spin, literally! Streets are closed for traffic overnight, and locals wear festive outfits to skate their way to church. Along the route, the air is filled with the aroma of hot chocolate, coffee, and holiday treats. Kids often get roller skates, rollerblades, or skateboards as gifts to join in the fun. And the reason is none other than just to have a splash of fun and feel the festivity in the air
Hiding broomstick in Norway
In Norway, Christmas Eve comes with a little extra caution. To keep witches and evil spirits away, families hide their brooms before going to bed. This centuries-old belief stems from the idea that witches would steal brooms to fly through the midnight sky. So just to be safe, every broom in the house is tucked away, because no one wants an unexpected magical getaway on Christmas night!
Spain’s pooping tradition
In Catalonia, Spain, Christmas comes with a log where locals turn it into a festive character by drawing a face on it and topping it with a hat. For weeks, the family lovingly ‘feeds’ the log fruit, nuts, and sweets. Then comes Christmas Eve. The entire household gathers to beat the log with sticks while singing a song that roughly translates to, “If you don’t poop properly, we’ll hit you with a stick.” And right on cue, the log delivers all the treats.
Guatemala’s cleaning the house
Before most festivals, people clean their homes to welcome good vibes. But in Guatemala, the tradition takes a fiery turn. Believing that the devil and evil spirits hide in dark, dirty corners, families spend the week before Christmas sweeping, decluttering, and collecting unwanted items. All the rubbish is then piled into a massive heap outside, topped with an effigy of the devil and set on fire.