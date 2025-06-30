Ancient Indian board games that shaped the world of strategy and fun

Team Indulge
Indians played intricate board games that blended strategy, chance, morality, and mathematics. Many of these games not only entertained but also taught valuable life lessons
1. Chaturanga
Considered the ancestor of modern chess, this 6th-century strategy game featured four divisions of the army and was played on an 8x8 board.
2. Pachisi
Known as the “national game of India,” it involved four players racing their pieces around a cross-shaped board, often using cowrie shells to determine moves.
3. Moksha Patam (Snakes and Ladders)
Originally designed to teach moral values, this game illustrated the journey of life, with ladders representing virtues and snakes symbolizing vices.
4. Chaupar
Similar to Pachisi but more complex, Chaupar was a favourite at royal courts and often used intricately designed cloth boards and dice.
Ashta Chamma
A fast-paced game of chance and strategy played on a grid, Ashta Chamma involves racing four pieces to the finish using cowrie shells as dice.