Did you know? The first ever Indian actress starred in Dadasaheb Phalke’s second movie ‘Mohini Bhasmasur’

Subhadrika Sen
Durgabai Kamat was born in 1879 in a Marathi Brahmin family.
She made history by making her debut as an actress in stage and theatre plays, when females from respectable families were considered unsuitable for the profession.
She is recognised as the first female actress in Indian cinema for her role in Mohini Bhasmasur in 1913.
Her short-lived marriage ended, and her choice to raise her daughter, Kamlabai alone while pursuing acting resulted in her exclusion from the Brahmin community.
Kamlabai became Indian cinema’s first child actress.
Kamlabai was also the mother of veteran Marathi actor Chandrakant Gokhale and the grandmother of actor Vikram Gokhale.