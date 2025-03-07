Did you know? The first Indian female photojournalist captured the historic first flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort.

Subhadrika Sen
Homai Vyarawalla also known by her pseudonym Dalda 13, was born on 9 December 1913 to a Parsi Zoroastrian family in Navsari, Gujarat.
She started her career as a photojournalist in 1938 and worked as a public service employee until her retirement in 1970.
She also captured the historic first flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort.
In 2011, she was awarded Padma Vibhushan.
She was one of the first women in India to work for a mainstream publication.
Vyarawalla died at the age of 98 on 15 January 2012.