Did you know? The first Indian to win an Academy Award was Bollywood's most iconic costume designer

Bhanu Athaiya was born on 28 April 1929, in a Marathi Brahmin family in Kolhapur in present-day Maharashtra.
She was a costume designer and painter, who was the only female member of the Bombay Progressive Artists' Group.
She worked on over 100 films, with Indian filmmakers such as, Yash Chopra, Raj Kapoor, Vijay Anand, Ashutosh Gowariker and many more.
Bhanu Athaiya won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Gandhi in 1983. She was also nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design.
Bhanu Athaiya designed costumes for Waheeda Rehman in Guide, Vyjayanthimala in Amrapali, Helen in Teesri Manzil and many more.
She was recognized in the 'In Memoriam' segment of the 93rd Academy Awards.